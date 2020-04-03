Turkey reports 9,586 new coronavirus cases, 52 more deaths

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

Turkey reports 9,586 new coronavirus cases, 52 more deaths

ANKARA
Turkey reports 9,586 new coronavirus cases, 52 more deaths

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 9,586 in the past 24 hours, and 52 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on July 22.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 5,093 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 214,196 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 64.4 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.   

More than 39.1 million people have received their first doses, while over 21.6 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 3.6 million.

Fahrettin Koca, death toll, intensive care,

TURKEY Communications head slams ‘foreign-funded media outlets’

Communications head slams ‘foreign-funded media outlets’
MOST POPULAR

  1. Population in resort towns skyrocket

    Population in resort towns skyrocket

  2. Scores of visitors throng Turkey’s resort towns

    Scores of visitors throng Turkey’s resort towns

  3. Turkey responds to criticism on Turkish Cyprus opening Varosha

    Turkey responds to criticism on Turkish Cyprus opening Varosha

  4. Turkish defense firm releases images of unmanned combat aircraft

    Turkish defense firm releases images of unmanned combat aircraft

  5. Turkey does first exports of 'kamikaze drone' Kargu

    Turkey does first exports of 'kamikaze drone' Kargu
Recommended
Communications head slams ‘foreign-funded media outlets’

Communications head slams ‘foreign-funded media outlets’
Germany wants very good relations with Turkey: Merkel

Germany wants very good relations with Turkey: Merkel
Heavy rain hits Black Sea province of Rize

Heavy rain hits Black Sea province of Rize
CHP will negotiate hard with EU on refugee burden-sharing: Kılıçdaroğlu

CHP will negotiate hard with EU on refugee burden-sharing: Kılıçdaroğlu
Turkey responds to criticism on Turkish Cyprus opening Varosha

Turkey responds to criticism on Turkish Cyprus opening Varosha
Vaccination rate among hotel staff high, says minister

Vaccination rate among hotel staff high, says minister
Turkey extends condolences to China over deadly floods

Turkey extends condolences to China over deadly floods
WORLD YouTube says it pulled Bolsonaro videos for COVID-19 misinformation

YouTube says it pulled Bolsonaro videos for COVID-19 misinformation

YouTube said on July 21 it had removed videos from Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's channel for spreading misinformation about the coronavirus outbreak, becoming the latest tech giant to pull his pandemic pronouncements.

ECONOMY US, Germany seal deal on contentious Russian gas pipeline

US, Germany seal deal on contentious Russian gas pipeline

The United States and Germany on July 21 announced a deal to allow the completion of a controversial Russian gas pipeline to Europe without the imposition of further U.S. sanctions. The agreement aims to stanch fears about European dependence on Russian energy, but it was immediately assailed by critics who said it doesn’t go far enough.

SPORTS Turkish women dream of volleyball medal in Tokyo

Turkish women dream of volleyball medal in Tokyo

Turkish National Women’s Volleyball Team players dream of taking the podium at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games that start on July 23.