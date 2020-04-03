Turkey reports 9,586 new coronavirus cases, 52 more deaths

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 9,586 in the past 24 hours, and 52 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on July 22.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 5,093 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 214,196 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 64.4 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.

More than 39.1 million people have received their first doses, while over 21.6 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 3.6 million.