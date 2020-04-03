Turkey reports 8,151 new coronavirus cases, 59 more deaths

  April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 8,151 in the past 24 hours, and 59 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on July 21.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 4,946 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

It also added that 184,462 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 64 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.   

More than 39.06 million people have received their first doses, while over 21.2 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 3.6 million.

