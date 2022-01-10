Turkey reports 72,555 new coronavirus cases, 181 more deaths

  • January 10 2022 23:51:00

ISTANBUL
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 72,555 in the past 24 hours, and 181 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Jan. 21.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 87,192 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 416,453 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 140.5 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.

More than 57.3 million people have received their first doses, while over 52.2 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 24.1 million.

