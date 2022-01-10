Turkey reports 61,727 new coronavirus cases, 173 more deaths

  • January 10 2022 23:51:58

Turkey reports 61,727 new coronavirus cases, 173 more deaths

ISTANBUL
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 61,727 in the past 24 hours, and 173 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Jan. 10.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 35,163 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. It also added that 384,049 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 136.3 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.

More than 57.1 million people have received their first doses, while over 51.9 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 21.6 million.

