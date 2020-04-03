Turkey reports 5,299 new coronavirus cases, 37 more deaths

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

Turkey reports 5,299 new coronavirus cases, 37 more deaths

ANKARA
Turkey reports 5,299 new coronavirus cases, 37 more deaths

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 5,299 in the past 24 hours, and 37 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on July 6.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 4,446 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

It also added that 226,651 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 54.5 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.   

More than 36.5 million people have received their first doses, while over 16 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 1.9 million as of July 5. 

Fahrettin Koca, death toll, intensive care,

TURKEY CHP leader criticizes delay in releasing former HDP MP

CHP leader criticizes delay in releasing former HDP MP
MOST POPULAR

  1. Local tourists flock Aegean coasts as curfews end

    Local tourists flock Aegean coasts as curfews end

  2. Health minister calls on authorities to ramp up vaccination drive

    Health minister calls on authorities to ramp up vaccination drive

  3. Turkey to reopen schools in September, minister says

    Turkey to reopen schools in September, minister says

  4. Turkish intelligence nabs top FETÖ terrorist in C Asia: Erdoğan

    Turkish intelligence nabs top FETÖ terrorist in C Asia: Erdoğan

  5. MHP leader criticizes Constitutional Court’s decision on ex-HDP MP

    MHP leader criticizes Constitutional Court’s decision on ex-HDP MP
Recommended
CHP leader criticizes delay in releasing former HDP MP

CHP leader criticizes delay in releasing former HDP MP
MHP leader criticizes Constitutional Court’s decision on ex-HDP MP

MHP leader criticizes Constitutional Court’s decision on ex-HDP MP
FM Çavuşoğlu to visit Lithuania, Finland

FM Çavuşoğlu to visit Lithuania, Finland
Health minister calls on authorities to ramp up vaccination drive

Health minister calls on authorities to ramp up vaccination drive
Turkish, US defense ministers to discuss Kabul airport plan

Turkish, US defense ministers to discuss Kabul airport plan
Turkish family attacked in German city of Lubeck

Turkish family attacked in German city of Lubeck
Turkish consul general in St Petersburg, Russia dies

Turkish consul general in St Petersburg, Russia dies
WORLD No survivors from plane crash in Russias far east, rescue officials say

No survivors from plane crash in Russia's far east, rescue officials say

There are no survivors after a plane carrying 28 people crashed in the far east of Russia on July 6, Russian news agencies cited rescue officials as saying.     

ECONOMY Turkeys exports to EU top $40 bln in first half of year

Turkey's exports to EU top $40 bln in first half of year

Turkey's exports to EU countries this January-June soared 42 percent on a yearly basis to reach $40.86 billion, according to official figures.

SPORTS Traditional oil wrestling festival to kick off this weekend

Traditional oil wrestling festival to kick off this weekend

The traditional Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling competition, which is considered Turkey’s longest-running sports event, will start this weekend for the 660th time in the northwestern province of Edirne after a year of hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.