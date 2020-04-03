Turkey reports 5,299 new coronavirus cases, 37 more deaths

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 5,299 in the past 24 hours, and 37 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on July 6.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 4,446 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

It also added that 226,651 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 54.5 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.

More than 36.5 million people have received their first doses, while over 16 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 1.9 million as of July 5.