Turkey reports 5,261 new coronavirus cases, 37 more deaths

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 5,261 in the past 24 hours, and 37 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on July 11.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 5,242 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

It also added that 222,068 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 57.7 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.   

More than 37.6 million people have received their first doses, while over 17.1 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 2.8 million.

TURKEY Turkey lowers jab eligibility age to 16

Turkey lowers jab eligibility age to 16
