Turkey reports 5,171 new coronavirus cases, 48 more deaths

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 5,171 in the past 24 hours, and 48 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on July 8.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 5,012 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

It also added that 226,427 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 56.1 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.   

More than 37.1 million people have received their first doses, while over 16.4 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 2.5 million as of July 8.

