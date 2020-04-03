Turkey reports 5,160 new coronavirus cases, 52 more deaths

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

Turkey reports 5,160 new coronavirus cases, 52 more deaths

ANKARA
Turkey reports 5,160 new coronavirus cases, 52 more deaths

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 5,160 in the past 24 hours, and 52 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on July 7.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 4,636 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

It also added that 225,253 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 55.3 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.   

More than 36.8 million people have received their first doses, while over 16.2 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 2.2 million as of July 7. 

Fahrettin Koca, death toll, intensive care,

TURKEY Mastermind of Ponzi scheme game sent to court for arrest

Mastermind of Ponzi scheme game sent to court for arrest
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey sees sharp decline in virus cases thanks to vaccine drive

    Turkey sees sharp decline in virus cases thanks to vaccine drive

  2. Family tours Turkey in caravan

    Family tours Turkey in caravan

  3. Police chiefs reshuffled with presidential decree

    Police chiefs reshuffled with presidential decree

  4. Turkey urges EU to take responsibility for refugees

    Turkey urges EU to take responsibility for refugees

  5. Turkey condemns 'heinous' attempt to desecrate Turkish flag in Libya

    Turkey condemns 'heinous' attempt to desecrate Turkish flag in Libya
Recommended
Mastermind of Ponzi scheme game sent to court for arrest

Mastermind of Ponzi scheme game sent to court for arrest
İYİ Party leader criticizes gov’t over privatization moves

İYİ Party leader criticizes gov’t over privatization moves
Turkey sees sharp decline in virus cases thanks to vaccine drive

Turkey sees sharp decline in virus cases thanks to vaccine drive
Ankara ready to host Ukraine reform conference: FM Çavuşoğlu

Ankara ready to host Ukraine reform conference: FM Çavuşoğlu
Police chiefs reshuffled with presidential decree

Police chiefs reshuffled with presidential decree
Court releases ex-HDP MP Gergerlioğlu

Court releases ex-HDP MP Gergerlioğlu
Turkey urges EU to take responsibility for refugees

Turkey urges EU to take responsibility for refugees
WORLD Haiti President Jovenel Moise assassinated at home

Haiti President Jovenel Moise assassinated at home

Haitian President Jovenel Moise was assassinated after a group of unidentified people attacked his private residence, the country's interim prime minister said in a statement on July 7.

ECONOMY Renewable projects in Turkey to create 110,000 new jobs

Renewable projects in Turkey to create 110,000 new jobs

A visible pipeline of 238 renewable projects in Turkey is expected to generate 9.2 gigawatts of capacity and 110,000 new jobs, according to a new report from Ernst & Young prepared with the support of the European Climate Foundation on July 7.

SPORTS Turkish swimmer wins historic gold at world championships

Turkish swimmer wins historic gold at world championships

Turkish swimmer Derin Toparlak made history by bagging the gold medal in the men's 1,500 meters from the CMAS Finswimming Senior World Championships.