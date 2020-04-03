Turkey reports 5,160 new coronavirus cases, 52 more deaths

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 5,160 in the past 24 hours, and 52 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on July 7.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 4,636 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

It also added that 225,253 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 55.3 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.

More than 36.8 million people have received their first doses, while over 16.2 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 2.2 million as of July 7.