Turkey reports 4,678 new coronavirus cases, 35 more deaths

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

Turkey reports 4,678 new coronavirus cases, 35 more deaths

ANKARA
Turkey reports 4,678 new coronavirus cases, 35 more deaths

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 4,678 in the past 24 hours, and 35 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on July 5.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 4,735 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

It also added that 219,737 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 53.65 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.   

More than 36.2 million people have received their first doses, while over 15.85 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 1.5 million as of July 5. 

Fahrettin Koca, death toll, intensive care,

TURKEY CHP spokesperson criticizes privatization of Turkey’s electricity transmission company

CHP spokesperson criticizes privatization of Turkey’s electricity transmission company
MOST POPULAR

  1. New #MeToo movement echoes in Turkey’s entertainment world

    New #MeToo movement echoes in Turkey’s entertainment world

  2. Turkey formulating new law on water management: Erdoğan

    Turkey formulating new law on water management: Erdoğan

  3. Thousands flock to beaches amid ongoing mucilage cleaning efforts

    Thousands flock to beaches amid ongoing mucilage cleaning efforts

  4. Over 25 pct of Turkish population aged over 18 fully vaccinated

    Over 25 pct of Turkish population aged over 18 fully vaccinated

  5. CHP spokesperson criticizes privatization of Turkey’s electricity transmission company

    CHP spokesperson criticizes privatization of Turkey’s electricity transmission company
Recommended
CHP spokesperson criticizes privatization of Turkey’s electricity transmission company

CHP spokesperson criticizes privatization of Turkey’s electricity transmission company
Turkey formulating new law on water management: Erdoğan

Turkey formulating new law on water management: Erdoğan
Fugitive businessman Korkmaz remanded in custody

Fugitive businessman Korkmaz remanded in custody
Over 25 pct of Turkish population aged over 18 fully vaccinated

Over 25 pct of Turkish population aged over 18 fully vaccinated
CHP leader says he is not afraid of losing immunity

CHP leader says he is not afraid of losing immunity
Turkey expresses grief as migrant boat sinks off Tunisian coast

Turkey expresses grief as migrant boat sinks off Tunisian coast
2 PKK terrorists neutralized in southeastern Turkey

2 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in southeastern Turkey
WORLD Japan searches for dozens missing in resort town mudslide

Japan searches for dozens missing in resort town mudslide

Rescue workers slogged through mud and debris on July 5 looking for dozens feared missing after a giant landslide ripped through a Japanese seaside resort town, killing at least three people.

ECONOMY Annual inflation rate at 17.53 pct in June

Annual inflation rate at 17.53 pct in June

Turkey posted a 17.53 percent annual hike in consumer prices in June, the country’s statistical authority said on July 5.

SPORTS Beşiktaş signs Turkish midfielder Salih Uçan

Beşiktaş signs Turkish midfielder Salih Uçan

Beşiktaş on July 4 signed Turkish midfielder Salih Uçan on free transfer.