Turkey reports 4,418 new coronavirus cases, 50 more deaths

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 4,418 in the past 24 hours, and 50 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on July 4.

With an updated infographic, the ministry said that some 4,161 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

It also added that 216,252 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 52.62 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.

More than 35.88 million people have received their first doses, while over 15.66 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 1 million as of July 4.