Turkey reports 33,860 new coronavirus cases, 237 more deaths

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 33,860 in the past 24 hours, and 237 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Oct. 12.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 30,110 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 357,636 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 112.9 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.   

More than 54.6 million people have received their first doses, while over 46.6 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 10.7 million.

