Turkey reports 31,248 new coronavirus cases, 236 more deaths

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 31,248 in the past 24 hours, and 236 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Oct. 13.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 30,331 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 361,164 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 113.1 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.   

More than 54.6 million people have received their first doses, while over 46.7 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 10.8 million.

