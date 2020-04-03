Turkey reports 30,709 new coronavirus cases, 203 more deaths

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 30,709 in the past 24 hours, and 203 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Oct. 14.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 26,461 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 362,217 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 113.4 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.   

More than 54.7 million people have received their first doses, while over 46.9 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 10.8 million.

