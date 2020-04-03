Turkey reports 30,563 new coronavirus cases, 188 more deaths

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 30,563 in the past 24 hours, and 188 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Oct. 11.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 33,861 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 355,015 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 112.6 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.   

More than 54.5 million people have received their first doses, while over 46.4 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 10.7 million.

