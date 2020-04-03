Turkey reports 30,201 new coronavirus cases,188 more deaths

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

Turkey reports 30,201 new coronavirus cases,188 more deaths

ANKARA
Turkey reports 30,201 new coronavirus cases,188 more deaths

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 30,201 in the past 24 hours, and 188 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Oct. 8.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 28,167 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 360,115 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 112 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.   

More than 54.4 million people have received their first doses, while over 46 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 10.7 million.

Fahrettin Koca, death toll, intensive care,

WORLD China’s Xi calls for peaceful reunification with Taiwan

China’s Xi calls for peaceful reunification with Taiwan
MOST POPULAR

  1. Kanal Istanbul project now at stage of implementation: Erdoğan

    Kanal Istanbul project now at stage of implementation: Erdoğan

  2. Turkish official rebuffs claims about Central Bank chief

    Turkish official rebuffs claims about Central Bank chief

  3. Turkey's puzzling F-16 fighter jet move

    Turkey's puzzling F-16 fighter jet move

  4. Germany's Merkel to visit Turkey next week

    Germany's Merkel to visit Turkey next week

  5. Ankara warns Athens against arms race

    Ankara warns Athens against arms race
Recommended
Guatemalan dishes served in culinary event in Ankara

Guatemalan dishes served in culinary event in Ankara
Turkish coffee still ‘most consumed coffee’ in country

Turkish coffee still ‘most consumed coffee’ in country
Turkish foreign minister meets businesspeople in Ukraine

Turkish foreign minister meets businesspeople in Ukraine
Turkey condemns heinous terrorist attack in Afghanistan

Turkey condemns 'heinous' terrorist attack in Afghanistan
EU ties with Turkey greatly improved over last year: Borrell

EU ties with Turkey 'greatly improved' over last year: Borrell
Ankara warns Athens against arms race

Ankara warns Athens against arms race
Germanys Merkel to visit Turkey next week

Germany's Merkel to visit Turkey next week
WORLD China’s Xi calls for peaceful reunification with Taiwan

China’s Xi calls for peaceful reunification with Taiwan

Chinese leader Xi Jinping said on Oct. 9 reunification with Taiwan must happen and will happen peacefully, despite a ratcheting-up of China’s threats to attack the island.
ECONOMY OECD hails ’major victory’ as global tax holdouts join reform

OECD hails ’major victory’ as global tax holdouts join reform

A global push to enact a minimum international tax on big corporations moved closer to reality on Oct. 8 as one of the last holdouts, Hungary, agreed to join a reform that now counts 136 countries.
SPORTS Turkey draw 1-1 with Norway in World Cup qualifiers

Turkey draw 1-1 with Norway in World Cup qualifiers

Turkey managed a 1-1 draw on Oct. 8 against Norway in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying group match in Istanbul.