Turkey reports 29,643 new coronavirus cases, 215 more deaths

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 29,643 in the past 24 hours, and 215 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Oct. 26.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 31,467 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 356,636 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 115.6 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.   

More than 55.2 million people have received their first doses, while over 48.3 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 11 million.

