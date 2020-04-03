Turkey reports 29,386 new coronavirus cases, 227 more deaths

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 29,386 in the past 24 hours, and 227 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Sept. 29.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 31,018 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 355,442 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 109.1 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.   

More than 53.7 million people have received their first doses, while over 44.2 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 10.3 million.

