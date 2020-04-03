Turkey reports 29,338 new coronavirus cases, 260 more deaths

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 29,338 in the past 24 hours, and 260 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Sept. 21.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 23,361 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 354,854 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 106 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.   

More than 52.9 million people have received their first doses, while over 42.5 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 9.9 million.

ECONOMY Turkeys natural gas futures market to open for trade on Oct 1

Turkey's natural gas futures market to open for trade on Oct 1
