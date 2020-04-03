Turkey reports 29,240 new coronavirus cases, 214 more deaths

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 29,240 in the past 24 hours, and 214 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Oct. 18.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 26,539 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 351,165 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 114.2 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.   

More than 54.9 million people have received their first doses, while over 47.4 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 10.8 million.

