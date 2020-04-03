Turkey reports 28,892 new coronavirus cases, 239 more deaths

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 28,892 in the past 24 hours, and 239 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Sept.28.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 30,336 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 356,661 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 108.7 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.   

More than 53.6 million people have received their first doses, while over 44 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 10.2 million.

