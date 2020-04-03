Turkey reports 28,370 new coronavirus cases, 196 more deaths

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

Turkey reports 28,370 new coronavirus cases, 196 more deaths

ANKARA
Turkey reports 28,370 new coronavirus cases, 196 more deaths

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 28,370 in the past 24 hours, and 196 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Oct. 10.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 25,772 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 344,280 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 112.3 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.   

More than 54.4 million people have received their first doses, while over 46.2 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 10.7 million.

Fahrettin Koca, death toll, intensive care,

SPORTS Bottas wins Turkish Grand Prix as Verstappen reclaims championship lead

Bottas wins Turkish Grand Prix as Verstappen reclaims championship lead
MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul’s Kadıköy 45th 'coolest neighborhood' across globe

    Istanbul’s Kadıköy 45th 'coolest neighborhood' across globe

  2. Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul Road Transport Corridor begins operation

    Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul Road Transport Corridor begins operation

  3. Turkey-EU ties little better than past year: Rapporteur

    Turkey-EU ties little better than past year: Rapporteur

  4. Bottas wins Turkish Grand Prix as Verstappen reclaims championship lead

    Bottas wins Turkish Grand Prix as Verstappen reclaims championship lead

  5. Turkey's puzzling F-16 fighter jet move

    Turkey's puzzling F-16 fighter jet move
Recommended
MHP leader slams US for supporting YPG

MHP leader slams US for supporting YPG
Health minister urges young people to get vaccinated

Health minister urges young people to get vaccinated
Turkey-EU ties little better than past year: Rapporteur

Turkey-EU ties little better than past year: Rapporteur
At least 18 irregular migrants held across Turkey

At least 18 irregular migrants held across Turkey
Turkey condoles with Democratic Republic of Congo after deadly boat disaster

Turkey condoles with Democratic Republic of Congo after deadly boat disaster
Freedom of religion cornerstone of life in Turkey: Minister

Freedom of religion cornerstone of life in Turkey: Minister
Nobody who trusts, invests in Turkey regrets it: Erdoğan

Nobody who trusts, invests in Turkey regrets it: Erdoğan
WORLD Lebanon in blackout as power stations run out of fuel

Lebanon in blackout as power stations run out of fuel

Lebanon was plunged into a total blackout on Oct. 9 after two main power stations went offline because they ran out of fuel, the state electricity corporation said.
ECONOMY OECD hails ’major victory’ as global tax holdouts join reform

OECD hails ’major victory’ as global tax holdouts join reform

A global push to enact a minimum international tax on big corporations moved closer to reality on Oct. 8 as one of the last holdouts, Hungary, agreed to join a reform that now counts 136 countries.
SPORTS Bottas wins Turkish Grand Prix as Verstappen reclaims championship lead

Bottas wins Turkish Grand Prix as Verstappen reclaims championship lead

Mercedes' Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas on Oct. 10 won the Turkish Grand Prix as Max Verstappen reclaimed the championship lead.