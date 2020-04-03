Turkey reports 28,224 new coronavirus cases, 248 more deaths

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 28,224 in the past 24 hours, and 248 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Sept. 15.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 28,536 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 341,004 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 103.5 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.

More than 52.1 million people have received their first doses, while over 41.1million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 9.6 million.