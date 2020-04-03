Turkey reports 27,824 new coronavirus cases, 187 more deaths

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

Turkey reports 27,824 new coronavirus cases, 187 more deaths

ANKARA
Turkey reports 27,824 new coronavirus cases, 187 more deaths

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 27,824 in the past 24 hours, and 187 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Nov. 8.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 28,255 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 357,832 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 117.5 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.   

More than 55.6 million people have received their first doses, while over 49.2 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 11.4 million.

Fahrettin Koca, death toll, intensive care,

TURKEY Turkish FM speaks to Iraqi premier, Turkmenistan counterpart

Turkish FM speaks to Iraqi premier, Turkmenistan counterpart
MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul inn with iconic architecture seeks restoration

    Istanbul inn with iconic architecture seeks restoration

  2. Turkey reiterates solidarity with Azerbaijan on anniversary of Karabakh war

    Turkey reiterates solidarity with Azerbaijan on anniversary of Karabakh war

  3. Former intelligence official sentenced to 23 years in prison

    Former intelligence official sentenced to 23 years in prison

  4. İYİ Party lawmaker resigns over public reaction for swearing at protester

    İYİ Party lawmaker resigns over public reaction for swearing at protester

  5. CHP leader says he wants Ankara, Istanbul mayors to continue duties

    CHP leader says he wants Ankara, Istanbul mayors to continue duties
Recommended
Turkish FM speaks to Iraqi premier, Turkmenistan counterpart

Turkish FM speaks to Iraqi premier, Turkmenistan counterpart
CHP leader announces six-step plan for women

CHP leader announces six-step plan for women
Former intelligence official sentenced to 23 years in prison

Former intelligence official sentenced to 23 years in prison
İYİ Party lawmaker resigns over public reaction for swearing at protester

İYİ Party lawmaker resigns over public reaction for swearing at protester
Turkey reiterates solidarity with Azerbaijan on anniversary of Karabakh war

Turkey reiterates solidarity with Azerbaijan on anniversary of Karabakh war
Weekly virus incidence rate declines in Istanbul, Ankara

Weekly virus incidence rate declines in Istanbul, Ankara
Turkish president meets with representatives of Bosnian NGOs

Turkish president meets with representatives of Bosnian NGOs
WORLD Sudan forces disperse anti-coup protesters, arrest dozens

Sudan forces disperse anti-coup protesters, arrest dozens

Sudan’s security forces dispersed demonstrators and rounded up more than 100 people on Nov. 7 in the capital of Khartoum, in the latest crackdown on pro-democracy protesters after last month’s military coup.

ECONOMY EBRD commits to €1.5 bln for Turkey with half for green financing

EBRD commits to €1.5 bln for Turkey with half for green financing

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is committed to the continued success of the Turkish economy and the resilience of its private sector by continuing to offer green financing, the head of the bank said.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe manage to get home draw with 99th minute goal

Fenerbahçe manage to get home draw with 99th minute goal

Fenerbahçe managed to get a 2-2 draw against Yukatel Kayserispor with a last minute goal in the Turkish Süper Lig week 12 game on Nov. 7.