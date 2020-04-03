Turkey reports 27,802 new coronavirus cases, 276 more deaths

  April 03 2020 19:38:00

Turkey reports 27,802 new coronavirus cases, 276 more deaths

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 27,802 in the past 24 hours, and 276 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Sept. 14.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 29,191 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 334,535 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 103 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.   

More than 51.9 million people have received their first doses, while over 40.9 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 9.5 million.

