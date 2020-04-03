Turkey reports 27,692 new coronavirus cases, 237 more deaths

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 27,692 in the past 24 hours, and 237 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Sept. 17.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 23,197 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 341,854 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 104.5 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.   

More than 52.4 million people have received their first doses, while over 41.7 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 9.7 million.

TURKEY US, Turkey discuss strength of ties, opportunities ahead: Washington

US, Turkey discuss strength of ties, opportunities ahead: Washington
WORLD Biden to host Covid-19 summit on Wednesday: White House

Biden to host Covid-19 summit on Wednesday: White House

President Joe Biden will host a virtual summit with world leaders on the coronavirus pandemic next Wednesday, a day after he addresses the United Nations General Assembly, the White House said on Sept. 17.
ECONOMY Turkeys short-term external debt stock at $125.3 bln in July

Turkey's short-term external debt stock at $125.3 bln in July

Turkey’s short-term external debt stock stood at $125.3 billion at the end July, according to data released on Sept. 17. 
SPORTS Galatasaray defeat Lazio 1-0 in Europa League

Galatasaray defeat Lazio 1-0 in Europa League

Galatasaray beat Lazio 1-0 in the UEFA Europa League Group E match on Sept. 16. 