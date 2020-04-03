Turkey reports 27,688 new coronavirus cases, 231 more deaths

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 27,688 in the past 24 hours, and 231 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Sept. 20.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 27,949 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 346,435 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 105.6 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.

More than 52.8 million people have received their first doses, while over 42.2 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 9.8 million.