Turkey reports 27,688 new coronavirus cases, 231 more deaths

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

Turkey reports 27,688 new coronavirus cases, 231 more deaths

ANKARA
Turkey reports 27,688 new coronavirus cases, 231 more deaths

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 27,688 in the past 24 hours, and 231 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Sept. 20.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 27,949 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 346,435 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 105.6 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.   

More than 52.8 million people have received their first doses, while over 42.2 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 9.8 million.

Fahrettin Koca, death toll, intensive care,

TURKEY Turkey blasts provocative Greek move in its maritime territory

Turkey blasts 'provocative' Greek move in its maritime territory
MOST POPULAR

  1. Some 200,000 British tourists expected as Turkey removed from red list

    Some 200,000 British tourists expected as Turkey removed from red list

  2. Turkey blasts 'provocative' Greek move in its maritime territory

    Turkey blasts 'provocative' Greek move in its maritime territory

  3. Lightning strikes illuminate Istanbul throughout night

    Lightning strikes illuminate Istanbul throughout night

  4. 'Islamophobia virus' spreading very fast: Erdoğan

    'Islamophobia virus' spreading very fast: Erdoğan

  5. Pregnant women deaths from virus worry experts

    Pregnant women deaths from virus worry experts
Recommended
Turkey blasts provocative Greek move in its maritime territory

Turkey blasts 'provocative' Greek move in its maritime territory
We can solve Kurdish problem with HDP: CHP leader

We can solve Kurdish problem with HDP: CHP leader
Pregnant women deaths from virus worry experts

Pregnant women deaths from virus worry experts
Turkish, US army chiefs meet at NATO meeting in Athens

Turkish, US army chiefs meet at NATO meeting in Athens
Ankara pursues dialogue, cooperation in Black Sea: VP Oktay

Ankara pursues 'dialogue, cooperation' in Black Sea: VP Oktay
FM Çavuşoğlu meets Turkish Cypriot counterpart in New York

FM Çavuşoğlu meets Turkish Cypriot counterpart in New York
Islamophobia virus spreading very fast: Erdoğan

'Islamophobia virus' spreading very fast: Erdoğan
WORLD Volcano erupts on Spain’s Canary Islands

Volcano erupts on Spain’s Canary Islands

The Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted on Spain’s Canary Islands on Sept. 19, spewing out lava, ash and a huge column of smoke after days of increased seismic activity and forcing the evacuation of around 5,000 local people, authorities said.
ECONOMY Net intl investment position improves in July

Net int'l investment position improves in July

Turkey's net international investment position (NIIP) continued recovering this July, with the overall figure being 26.2 percent lower than at the end of last year, the Turkish Central Bank said on Sept. 20.

SPORTS Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe falter in Süper Lig

Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe falter in Süper Lig

Turkish Süper Lig title hopefuls Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe suffered their first defeats of the season over the weekend while defending champion Beşiktaş stayed atop the standings on goal difference.