Turkey reports 27,592 new coronavirus cases, 175 more deaths

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 27,592 in the past 24 hours, and 175 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Nov. 24.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 28,285 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 364,351 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 119.7 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.

More than 56.1 million people have received their first doses, while over 50.1 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 12 million.