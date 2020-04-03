Turkey reports 27,351 new coronavirus cases, 194 more deaths

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 27,351 in the past 24 hours, and 194 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Oct. 3.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 22,004 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 348,462 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 110.3 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.

More than 54 million people have received their first doses, while over 45 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 10.4 million.