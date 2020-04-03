Turkey reports 27,351 new coronavirus cases, 194 more deaths

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

Turkey reports 27,351 new coronavirus cases, 194 more deaths

ANKARA
Turkey reports 27,351 new coronavirus cases, 194 more deaths

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 27,351 in the past 24 hours, and 194 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Oct. 3.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 22,004 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 348,462 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 110.3 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.   

More than 54 million people have received their first doses, while over 45 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 10.4 million.

Fahrettin Koca, death toll, intensive care,

ECONOMY Automotive exports hit $21 billion in January-September

Automotive exports hit $21 billion in January-September
MOST POPULAR

  1. Symbolic Istanbul bookstore closes its doors

    Symbolic Istanbul bookstore closes its doors

  2. Famous Turkish actor becomes minimalist, moves to hotel

    Famous Turkish actor becomes minimalist, moves to hotel

  3. Cultural racism 'universal problem', says Erdoğan

    Cultural racism 'universal problem', says Erdoğan

  4. Parliament takes measures to prevent lawmaker stress

    Parliament takes measures to prevent lawmaker stress

  5. 'Sacred Cave' in ancient Miletos awaits visitors

    'Sacred Cave' in ancient Miletos awaits visitors
Recommended
CHP leader pledges to reinstate those dismissed by emergency decree

CHP leader pledges to reinstate those dismissed by emergency decree
Number of jabs administered surpasses 110 million doses

Number of jabs administered surpasses 110 million doses
Parliament takes measures to prevent lawmaker stress

Parliament takes measures to prevent lawmaker stress
Turkey welcomes Qatars first legislative elections

Turkey welcomes Qatar's first legislative elections
Cultural racism universal problem, says Erdoğan

Cultural racism 'universal problem', says Erdoğan
Turkey strong NATO ally, fulfilling its obligations: FM

Turkey strong NATO ally, fulfilling its obligations: FM
Turkey vows to resolutely protect its own, Turkish Cyprus rights in E Med

Turkey vows to 'resolutely' protect its own, Turkish Cyprus' rights in E Med
WORLD Women candidates fail to break through in Qatar vote

Women candidates fail to break through in Qatar vote

Qatar wrapped up its first legislative polls on Oct. 2 with no women elected to a representative council that is seen as unlikely to alter the distribution of power in the emirate.

ECONOMY Automotive exports hit $21 billion in January-September

Automotive exports hit $21 billion in January-September

The Turkish automotive industry’s exports rose 24 percent on an annual basis to amount to $21.3 billion in January-September, data from a trading group have shown.

SPORTS Beşiktaş claims 2-1 narrow win over Sivasspor

Beşiktaş claims 2-1 narrow win over Sivasspor

Beşiktaş bagged a narrow win against Demir Grup Sivasspor by 2-1 at home in a Oct. 2 Turkish Süper Lig match.