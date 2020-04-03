Turkey reports 27,259 new coronavirus cases, 203 more deaths

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 27,259 in the past 24 hours, and 203 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Nov. 10.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 27,513 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 358,251 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 117.8 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.   

More than 55.7 million people have received their first doses, while over 49.4 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 11.4 million.

