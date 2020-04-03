Turkey reports 27,188 new coronavirus cases, 206 more deaths

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 27,188 in the past 24 hours, and 206 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Sept. 27.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 25,160 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 353,324 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 108.3 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.   

More than 53.5 million people have received their first doses, while over 43.8 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 10.2 million.

