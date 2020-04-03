Turkey reports 26,896 new coronavirus cases, 210 more deaths

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 26,896 in the past 24 hours, and 210 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Oct. 27.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 30,542 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 355,947 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 115.8 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.   

More than 55.2 million people have received their first doses, while over 48.4 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 11 million.

