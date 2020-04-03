Turkey reports 26,822 new coronavirus cases, 122 more deaths

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

Turkey reports 26,822 new coronavirus cases, 122 more deaths

ANKARA
Turkey reports 26,822 new coronavirus cases, 122 more deaths

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 26,822 in the past 24 hours, and 122 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Aug. 4.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 6,096 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 262,048 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 74.3 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.   

More than 41.3 million people have received their first doses, while over 27.8 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 5.1 million.

Fahrettin Koca, death toll, intensive care,

TURKEY Turkey replaces land forces commander in routine reshuffle

Turkey replaces land forces commander in routine reshuffle
MOST POPULAR

  1. Aerial support speeds up on eighth day of Turkey fires

    Aerial support speeds up on eighth day of Turkey fires

  2. Turkey objects US plan on resettlement of Afghans

    Turkey objects US plan on resettlement of Afghans

  3. Municipal assembly approves mayor’s discriminatory motion against foreigners

    Municipal assembly approves mayor’s discriminatory motion against foreigners

  4. Number of daily cases jump to nearly 25,000, highest since early May

    Number of daily cases jump to nearly 25,000, highest since early May

  5. Land surface temperatures hit 50°C in Turkey, Cyprus island

    Land surface temperatures hit 50°C in Turkey, Cyprus island
Recommended
Turkey replaces land forces commander in routine reshuffle

Turkey replaces land forces commander in routine reshuffle
Government tightens border control measures against influx

Government tightens border control measures against influx
Municipal assembly approves mayor’s discriminatory motion against foreigners

Municipal assembly approves mayor’s discriminatory motion against foreigners
Women protest against murder of university student

Women protest against murder of university student
Number of daily cases jump to nearly 25,000, highest since early May

Number of daily cases jump to nearly 25,000, highest since early May
Land surface temperatures hit 50°C in Turkey, Cyprus island

Land surface temperatures hit 50°C in Turkey, Cyprus island
Turkish-Russian officials discuss Syria, Libya

Turkish-Russian officials discuss Syria, Libya
WORLD New York governor urged to quit after damning harassment report

New York governor urged to quit after damning harassment report

U.S. President Joe Biden joined leading Democrats on Aug. 3 in calling on powerful New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign after an independent investigation concluded that he sexually harassed multiple women.

ECONOMY Electricity trade volume up 87.3 pct in July

Electricity trade volume up 87.3 pct in July

The trade volume of Turkey's day-ahead spot electricity market increased by 87.3 percent in July compared to the same month of 2020, according to data provided by Turkey's Energy Exchange Istanbul (EXIST).

SPORTS Two Turkish boxers to fight for gold medal at Tokyo Olympics

Two Turkish boxers to fight for gold medal at Tokyo Olympics

Two Turkish athletes in women's boxing are set to fight to win gold medals after reaching the finals at Tokyo Olympics.