Turkey reports 26,822 new coronavirus cases, 122 more deaths

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 26,822 in the past 24 hours, and 122 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Aug. 4.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 6,096 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 262,048 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 74.3 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.

More than 41.3 million people have received their first doses, while over 27.8 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 5.1 million.