Turkey reports 26,398 new coronavirus cases, 213 more deaths

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 26,398 in the past 24 hours, and 213 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Sept. 19.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 27,160 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 338,873 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 105.1 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.   

More than 52.6 million people have received their first doses, while over 42 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 9.8 million.

