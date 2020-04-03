Turkey reports 25,861 new coronavirus cases, 228 more deaths

  April 03 2020

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 25,861 in the past 24 hours, and 228 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Sept. 26.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 24,875 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 341,221 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 107.8 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.   

More than 53.4 million people have received their first doses, while over 43.5 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 10.1 million.

