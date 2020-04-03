Turkey reports 25,528 new coronavirus cases, 229 more deaths

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 25,528 in the past 24 hours, and 229 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Oct. 28.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 27,651 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 354,580 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 116 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.

More than 55.3 million people have received their first doses, while over 48.5 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 11.1 million.