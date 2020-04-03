Turkey reports 25,528 new coronavirus cases, 229 more deaths

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

Turkey reports 25,528 new coronavirus cases, 229 more deaths

ANKARA
Turkey reports 25,528 new coronavirus cases, 229 more deaths

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 25,528 in the past 24 hours, and 229 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Oct. 28.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 27,651 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 354,580 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 116 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.   

More than 55.3 million people have received their first doses, while over 48.5 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 11.1 million.

Fahrettin Koca, death toll, intensive care,

TURKEY Turkish deputy foreign minister meets EU commissioner for enlargement

Turkish deputy foreign minister meets EU commissioner for enlargement

MOST POPULAR

  1. US should deliver F-35s we paid for: Turkish FM

    US should deliver F-35s we paid for: Turkish FM

  2. Turkish intelligence saves Iranian pilot from Tehran agents

    Turkish intelligence saves Iranian pilot from Tehran agents

  3. Ancient jug returned to Turkey

    Ancient jug returned to Turkey

  4. Reckless mistake kills e-scooter driver in Istanbul

    Reckless mistake kills e-scooter driver in Istanbul

  5. Germany says wants to see good relations between Ankara, Athens

    Germany says wants to see good relations between Ankara, Athens
Recommended
Turkish deputy foreign minister meets EU commissioner for enlargement

Turkish deputy foreign minister meets EU commissioner for enlargement

Science Board to consider giving vaccine shots to children aged 5-11

Science Board to consider giving vaccine shots to children aged 5-11
Turkey ready to enhance cooperation with Chad, says Erdoğan

Turkey ready to enhance cooperation with Chad, says Erdoğan
Germany says wants to see good relations between Ankara, Athens

Germany says wants to see good relations between Ankara, Athens
US should deliver F-35s we paid for: Turkish FM

US should deliver F-35s we paid for: Turkish FM
AKM to reopen with Mimar Sinan Opera

AKM to reopen with Mimar Sinan Opera 
Engineer quits job to become beekeeper

Engineer quits job to become beekeeper
WORLD World faces growing threat of unbearable heatwaves

World faces growing threat of 'unbearable' heatwaves

From Death Valley to the Middle East, the Indian subcontinent to sub-Saharan Africa, global warming has already made daily life unbearable for millions of people.

ECONOMY Turkey to spend $3.157 bln fund for green climate-friendly projects: Erdoğan

Turkey to spend $3.157 bln fund for green climate-friendly projects: Erdoğan

Turkey will spend the $3.157 billion from the Green Climate Fund, established to support climate actions in developing nations, for climate-friendly projects, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Oct. 28.

SPORTS Turkish diver Şahika Ercümen breaks world record in Antalya

Turkish diver Şahika Ercümen breaks world record in Antalya

Turkish athlete Şahika Ercümen broke the world record at variable weight freediving without using breathing on Oct. 26. 