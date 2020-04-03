Turkey reports 25,304 new coronavirus cases, 200 more deaths

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 25,304 in the past 24 hours, and 200 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Nov. 7.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 28,852 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 347,783 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 117.3 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.   

More than 55.6 million people have received their first doses, while over 49.1 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 11.3 million.

ECONOMY Countries failing to meet climate vows to face warning in 2023: IEA chief

Countries failing to meet climate vows to face warning in 2023: IEA chief
