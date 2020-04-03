Turkey reports 25,100 new coronavirus cases, 112 more deaths

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 25,100 in the past 24 hours, and 112 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Aug. 7.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 6,758 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 246,037 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 75.8 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.   

More than 41.6 million people have received their first doses, while over 28.6 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 5.4 million.

