Turkey reports 24,898 new coronavirus cases, 197 more deaths

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 24,898 in the past 24 hours, and 197 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Nov. 11.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 24,360 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 356,004 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 118 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.   

More than 55.7 million people have received their first doses, while over 49.4 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 11.5 million.

TURKEY Turkey launches initiative to plant 252 million saplings by year end

Turkey launches initiative to plant 252 million saplings by year end
