Turkey reports 24,856 new coronavirus cases, 193 more deaths

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 24,856 in the past 24 hours, and 193 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Nov. 22.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 28,935 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 361,005 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 119.4 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.

More than 56 million people have received their first doses, while over 50 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 11.9 million.