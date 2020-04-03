Turkey reports 24,832 new coronavirus cases, 126 more deaths

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 24,832 in the past 24 hours, and 126 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Aug. 3.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 6,243 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 256,163 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 74 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.

More than 41.2 million people have received their first doses, while over 27.7 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 5.1 million.