Turkey reports 24,792 new coronavirus cases, 195 more deaths

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 24,792 in the past 24 hours, and 195 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Oct. 24.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 24,403 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 338,536 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 115.2 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.   

More than 55.1 million people have received their first doses, while over 48.1 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 10.9 million.

