Turkey reports 24,613 new coronavirus cases, 231 more deaths

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 24,613 in the past 24 hours, and 231 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Sept. 13.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 26,052 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 319,110  tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 102.4 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.   

More than 51.7 million people have received their first doses, while over 40.6 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 9.4 million.

