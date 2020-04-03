Turkey reports 24,409 new coronavirus cases, 209 more deaths

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 24,409 in the past 24 hours, and 209 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Oct. 29.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 30,846patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 351,373 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 116.1 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.   

More than 55.3 million people have received their first doses, while over 48.5 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 11.1 million.

