Turkey reports 24,317 new coronavirus cases, 189 more deaths

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 24,317 in the past 24 hours, and 189 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Nov. 29.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 23,273 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 358,816 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 120.2 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.   

More than 56.2 million people have received their first doses, while over 50.4 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 12.1 million.

