Turkey reports 24,297 new coronavirus cases, 108 more deaths

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 24,297 in the past 24 hours, and 108 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Aug. 5.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 6,636 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 245,152 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 74.9 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.   

More than 41.4 million people have received their first doses, while over 28.1 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 5.3 million.

Turkey’s headline inflation rate, which reached 18.95 percent in July, will decrease gradually in the rest of the year, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said.

