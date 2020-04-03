Turkey reports 24,114 new coronavirus cases, 186 more deaths

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 24,114 in the past 24 hours, and 186 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Oct. 17.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 24,403 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 341,426 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 113.9 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.   

More than 54.8 million people have received their first doses, while over 47.3 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 10.8 million.

ECONOMY Turkish trade delegation meets UAE officials on trade ties

Turkish trade delegation meets UAE officials on trade ties
WORLD In major rebuke, ASEAN downgrades Myanmar presence at summit

Southeast Asian foreign ministers have agreed to downgrade Myanmar’s participation in an upcoming summit in their sharpest rebuke yet of its leaders following a Feb. 1 military takeover.

ECONOMY Turkish trade delegation meets UAE officials on trade ties

A Turkish trade delegation held talks with officials in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on ways of boosting trade cooperation between the two countries, according to the UAE state news agency WAM on Oct. 17.

SPORTS Tour of Turkey to take place in April 2022

The 57th Tour of Turkey will take place from April 10 to 17, 2022, the Turkish Cycling Federation has announced on its official website.