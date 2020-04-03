Turkey reports 24,114 new coronavirus cases, 186 more deaths

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 24,114 in the past 24 hours, and 186 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Oct. 17.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 24,403 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 341,426 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 113.9 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.

More than 54.8 million people have received their first doses, while over 47.3 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 10.8 million.