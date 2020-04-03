Turkey reports 23,948 new coronavirus cases, 201 more deaths

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 23,948 in the past 24 hours, and 201 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Oct. 31.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 26,175 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 347,362 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 116.2 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.   

More than 55.3 million people have received their first doses, while over 48.6 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 11.1 million.

TURKEY Lockdown, stricter measures not on the cards yet, says expert

Lockdown, stricter measures not on the cards yet, says expert
