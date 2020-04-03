Turkey reports 23,946 new coronavirus cases, 290 more deaths

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

Turkey reports 23,946 new coronavirus cases, 290 more deaths

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 23,946 in the past 24 hours, and 290 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Sept. 1.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 15,164 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 302,869 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 94.8 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.   

More than 48.5 million people have received their first doses, while over 37.3 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 8.6 million.

