Turkey reports 23,852 new coronavirus cases, 215 more deaths

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 23,852 in the past 24 hours, and 215 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Nov. 15.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 25,258 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 350,933 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 118.5 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.

More than 55.8 million people have received their first doses, while over 49.7 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 11.6 million.