Turkey reports 23,496 new coronavirus cases, 283 more deaths

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 23,496 in the past 24 hours, and 283 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Sept. 2.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 20,004 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 305,047 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 95.5 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.   

More than 48.8 million people have received their first doses, while over 37.6 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 8.7 million.

TURKEY Top court gives another 30 days to HDP for defense

Top court gives another 30 days to HDP for defense
Taliban show off US plunder as first flight lands in Kabul since pullout

Taliban show off US plunder as first flight lands in Kabul since pullout

The Taliban on Sept. 1 paraded some of the military hardware they captured during their takeover of Afghanistan, as a team from Qatar landed at the trashed airport in Kabul - a first step towards getting the facility back up and running as a lifeline for aid.

Turkey's exports reach all-time high August figure

Turkey's exports reach all-time high August figure

Turkey's exports hit an all-time high August figure with $18.9 billion, Trade Minister Mehmet Muş announced on Sept. 2.

Women's volleyball team advance in European Championship

Women’s volleyball team advance in European Championship

Turkish women’s national team won against Poland on Aug. 31 to advance to the Final Four of the 2021 Women’s European Volleyball Championship.