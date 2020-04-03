Turkey reports 23,496 new coronavirus cases, 283 more deaths

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 23,496 in the past 24 hours, and 283 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Sept. 2.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 20,004 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 305,047 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 95.5 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.

More than 48.8 million people have received their first doses, while over 37.6 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 8.7 million.